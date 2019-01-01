New Laws In 2019

California State Capitol Building Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — Hundreds of new laws take effect in California as the calendar turns to 2019.

Some have received more national attention than others. For example, if you wish to receive a straw at a full service restaurant you will now be required to request one. Restaurants can be fined for repeated violations.

For businesses with over 25 employees, the minimum wage is increasing from $11 to $12 an hour. For businesses with 25 or fewer employees, the wage increases from $10.50 to $11. Farmworkers must also receive overtime if they work over 9.5 hours per day or 55 hours per week. However, the rule only applies to companies that employ over 25 people.

Related to guns, the age to purchase a legal firearm is increasing from 18-21. There are exemptions for those with hunting licenses, military members and law enforcement. Ammunition sellers will need to start checking with the Department of Justice to ensure that a buyer is not a person prohibited from having a firearm. Also, those convicted of domestic violence after today will receive a lifetime ban on owning a firearm.

Those under 18 using a bicycle, scooter or skateboard will receive a “fix-it” ticket if not wearing a helmet. They will have 120 days to show that they have a helmet that meets safety requirements to have the citation waived.

Employees also will need to start providing space for breastfeeding or milk pumping in an area that is not a bathroom.

On official state documents, Californians can now identify their gender as male, female or nonbinary.

By the end of 2019, all California public companies must have at least one woman on their board of directors.

All county vote by mail ballots must now come with a return envelope and prepaid postage.

