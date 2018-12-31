Mountain Springs Golf Course Closed Ahead Of Sale

Sonora, CA — A popular golf course in Tuolumne County is closing effective this afternoon with the anticipation that it will eventually reopen under new ownership.

Mountain Springs members were sent a letter over the weekend signed by Managing Partner Kim Daters reading, “As most of you know, we are in negotiations with the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians regarding a potential sale of the golf course. When we are able, we will notify you that a final agreement has been reached and will provide you more details on a potential transfer.”

The letter goes on to state, “At this point, to help with repairs, maintenance, and potential sale…the golf course, driving range and clubhouse will be closed for the month of January.”

Clarke Broadcasting went to the course this morning and confirmed that the gate will be locked effective this afternoon. The final tee times were 11am. The closure also includes the Terrace Room restaurant onsite.

However, Daters was unable to comment about the letter, or future plans, when asked. No one was available either to comment this morning from the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians, but that may have been due to it being the New Year’s Eve holiday. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

The Mountain Springs Golf Course, designed by famed architect Robert Muir Graves, opened in 1990. There is a golf shop, restaurant, driving range, putting greens and four sets of tees to accommodate golfers of all ages. The 18 hole public course, covering 6,665 yards, is located two miles from downtown Sonora at 17566 Lime Kiln Road.

