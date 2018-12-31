CCWD Kicking Off Customer Assistance Program

CCWD Logo Enlarge

The Calaveras County Water District will begin accepting applications this Wednesday for a new program that offers financial assistance to customers on sewer and water bills.

The Customer Assistance Program (CAP) is limited to 200 water and 200 sewer customers. It is a new program that was approved earlier this month by the Board of Directors. It provides financial credits to customers whose incomes are at or below 200-percent of the federal poverty guideline. The primary verification is proof of participation in the PG&E CARE Program. Applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served, basis. They can be submitted starting at 8am this Wednesday, January 2nd.

