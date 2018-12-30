Winds To Usher In 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the high terrain of the Sierra Nevada from 9 AM Monday through 10 AM Tuesday.

Additionally, a High Wind Watch has been issued for Mariposa County from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Winds of twenty to thirty-five mph are expected with gusts up to sixty mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

In the Sierra Nevada, blowing snow is possible. This will also be hazardous for mountain recreation, including ski lift operations.

Hazardous driving conditions are likely for small cars and high profile vehicles.

A Wind Advisory for the higher terrain means that wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Use extra caution.

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least forty mph or gusts of fifty-eight mph or stronger may occur.

