Yosemite Updates Closures At Park

Yosemite, CA – Noting that visitor services are limited inside Yosemite National Park due to the lapse in federal funding from the partial government shutdown — park officials updated the closures.

Closing today is the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias due to impacts from human waste and vehicular safety concerns along Wawona Road, Highway 41. Also, all park visitor centers are currently closed. Park officials detail those same worries have facilitated the shutdown of the Wawona and Hodgdon Meadow Campgrounds.

As earlier reported here, visitors will find very limited restroom facilities throughout the park, especially along Wawona Road (Highway 41), El Portal Road (Highway 140), and Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 West). Park officials encouraged visitors to stop and use restroom facilities in the gateway communities before entering the park. With custodial services are very limited as well, visitors should pack in and pack out all their trash. That includes waste from Fido. All normal park rules and regulations still apply. For more information on pet rules, click here.

Weather conditions dictate that all roads within the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures. All motorists must carry tire chains, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive.

Park officials warn that additional facilities and areas may close at any time for the health and safety of park visitors.

