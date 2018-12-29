State Jobless Rate Holds Steady, Mother Lodes Fluctuates

Sonora, CA — California’s unemployment rate stayed put, but the Mother Lodes was up and down.

The state’s jobless rate held steady at 4.1 percent in November. That record low was reached in September and has remained there. The state Employment Development Department reported on Friday that employers added 30,700 nonfarm payroll jobs last month.

The Mother Lode rate saw small changes in its figures. Tuolumne County rate went up slightly from 4 percent in October to 4.1 percent last month. Calaveras County’s rate continued its downward trend from 3.5 percent in October to 3.6 percent the previous month.

Statewide the largest job gains were in professional and business services, up 91,100 or a 3.5 percent increase, educational and health services saw a 2.4 percent increase and leisure and hospitality a 2.6 percent hike. Other services posted the highest job loss of 1,300 and mining and logging, with a 400 job loss.

The U.S unemployment remains at 3.7 percent.

