Awarding Good Attendance

Angels Camp, CA – The colorful poster in the image box promoting school attendance garnered the top award along with some cash and the perk of being sheriff for a day.

The second annual “Attendance Awareness Poster Contest,” which is a collaborative effort of the Calaveras County Office of Education, the Student Attendance Review Board, Calaveras County District Attorney and Sheriff, was a huge success with 250 entries.

Students from all over the county competed in this year’s poster contest. “This year’s participation has been outstanding,” noted Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik, who added, “Our annual Attendance Awareness Poster Contest has been gaining popularity in our local school districts. Students are excited to share their love for school and their perspectives on why it is so important that kids attend.”

Students at Gold Strike high school judged the posters. The first place winner was Ava Cable an eighth grader at Toyon Middle School. She also received the grand prize of $150.00 and will take on the role of Calaveras County Sheriff for a day. Cable’s poster, which features a frosty snowman wearing glasses and the phrase “Be Cool, Stay in School,” can also be seen in business windows all over the county.

Two students from Albert Michelson Elementary took home awards. In second place was Kaeli Ribeira, who was awarded a check for $100. Kaycee Orvis’ received a goodie bag for her fifth place showing.

In third place was Kendra Beachler. She received $50. The fourth place winner was Ashley Penrose who also received a goodie bag. Both attend Valley Springs Elementary.

Written by Tracey Petersen.