Twain Harte, CA — A contractor hired by PG&E is conducting work in the Twain Harte area today.

The company Arbor Works is clearing vegetation along Stauch Drive. The Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency reports there is a complete road closure at 23024 Stauch Drive until four o’clock this afternoon. Detour signs are in place. You will need to avoid the area.

Written by BJ Hansen.

