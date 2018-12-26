The Holiday Gift Of Recycling

Sonora, CA — With all the unwrapping done, how about giving a gift to the environment by the way of recycling a major packaging product?

That product is styrofoam, that white insulation material to protect bulky or fragile items. Once again this year, the UCCE Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County will be collecting marked #6 Polystyrene or styrofoam to recycle. All you have to do is remove any tape, tags and labels from it. The group is also taking colored polystyrene food containers, but please make sure to remove the eatables and wash out the boxes.

The public is asked to gather up all their styrofoam products and drop them off in the big recycling dumpsters at the Waste Management, Inc. recycling yard located on Microtronics Way (see map below). The recycling bins will be opened for styrofoam drop offs on Saturday, January 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.