A Sonora Medical Group Has A New Home

Adventist Health Sonora's new Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute Enlarge

Sonora, CA – A local medical group has found a new home in the Adventist Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute in Sonora.

Medical center officials announced in a press release that they welcome Adult Medical Specialists to their network of providers. The group’s providers include David Allen, M.D., Daniel Phillips, M.D., Janene Phillips, N.P. and Carolee Ross, N.P. Patients’ appointments were not impacted as the medical group did not have to move far. The office was right behind the hospital at 690 Guzzi Lane and the new facility is just across Greenely Road at the Adventist Health Sonora Health Pavilion located at 900 Mono Way. The new offices will be located on the second floor of the pavilion.

The group notes that unfortunately even with the new space the doctors are not currently accepting new patients. Existing patients will need to call the new number 209-536-6925 in order to schedule appointments at the new address.

