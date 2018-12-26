Quantcast
help information
Sunny
46.4 ° F
Full Weather

Tuolumne County Included In Blue Alert

Truck being sought as part of Blue Alert
Truck being sought as part of Blue Alert Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
12/26/2018 8:23 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Newman, CA — Law enforcement officials are looking for a man that shot and killed a police officer in Newman this morning.

Newman is situated near Modesto in Stanislaus County.

Officer Ronil Singh died from gunshot wounds after attempting to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting, as well as a vehicle. The gray Dodge Ram pickup truck has paper license plates.

A Blue Alert, signaling that a violent criminal is being sought, has been issued for Stanislaus, Tuolumne, San Joaquin and Merced counties. Anyone that sees the suspect, or the vehicle, should call 911.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.