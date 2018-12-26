Tuolumne County Included In Blue Alert

Truck being sought as part of Blue Alert View Slideshow

Newman, CA — Law enforcement officials are looking for a man that shot and killed a police officer in Newman this morning.

Newman is situated near Modesto in Stanislaus County.

Officer Ronil Singh died from gunshot wounds after attempting to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting, as well as a vehicle. The gray Dodge Ram pickup truck has paper license plates.

A Blue Alert, signaling that a violent criminal is being sought, has been issued for Stanislaus, Tuolumne, San Joaquin and Merced counties. Anyone that sees the suspect, or the vehicle, should call 911.

