Update: Upper Quail Mine Structure Fire

Update at 12:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that there are now two structures and vegetation involved in a fire in the 20000 block of Upper Quail Mine Road in the Columbia region. Flames have spread from the original structure to another and about one acre of grass, according to CAL Fire. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson reports that deputies are currently conducting evacuations on Upper Quail Mine and nearby on Old Mine Road.

We will continue to update with any developments.

Air and ground resources continue to battle the blaze. At one point, two black plumes of smoke could be seen in the skies overhead.

Original post at 12:30 p.m.: Columbia, CA — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire reported in the 20000 block of Upper Quail Mine Road in the Columbia region.

Some heavy black smoke is visible in the area. Be prepared for activity.

