Deadly Fall In Yosemite National Park

Taft Point in Yosemite (left) Photo Icon Enlarge
10/25/2018 10:14 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Yosemite, CA — Two people have died in an apparent fall from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park.

Park officials are recovering the bodies this morning. The park has not released any details on the pair, other than to say it is a male and a female. The incident is under investigation. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Taft Point is a popular spot that has views of Yosemite Valley, Yosemite Falls and El Capitan. It is situated at an elevation over 7,500 feet and is west of Glacier Point in the park.

