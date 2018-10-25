Quantcast
help information
Clear
73.8 ° F
Full Weather

Woman Dies From Injuries In Pardee Reservoir Crash

Vehicle In Lake Pardee
Vehicle In Lake Pardee Photo Icon Enlarge
10/25/2018 9:27 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Calaveras County, CA — A woman whose vehicle plunged into Lake Pardee in Calaveras County has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

We reported earlier that 35-year-old Autumn Hernandez of Ione lost control of her Hyundai while going into a curve on Sandretto Road this past Saturday evening. The car went over a guardrail, down a steep embankment and into Pardee Reservoir. She was pulled out of the vehicle by some citizens that came upon the crash and later transported by air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

CHP Officer Toby Butzler reports this morning that Hernandez has now passed away from the major injuries sustained.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.