Woman Dies From Injuries In Pardee Reservoir Crash

Vehicle In Lake Pardee Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA — A woman whose vehicle plunged into Lake Pardee in Calaveras County has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

We reported earlier that 35-year-old Autumn Hernandez of Ione lost control of her Hyundai while going into a curve on Sandretto Road this past Saturday evening. The car went over a guardrail, down a steep embankment and into Pardee Reservoir. She was pulled out of the vehicle by some citizens that came upon the crash and later transported by air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

CHP Officer Toby Butzler reports this morning that Hernandez has now passed away from the major injuries sustained.

