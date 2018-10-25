Tuolumne County Supervisors Schedule Special Friday Meeting

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Planned repairs on Ferretti Road will be discussed by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

A special meeting on Friday has been called to award a $1,017,535 contract to Ford Construction Company for emergency culvert repairs. A stretch of Ferretti Road was washed out during a storm event last winter, and the county has been trying to get the repairs made as soon as possible.

In addition, the board will vote on sending a letter to the US Army Corps of Engineers in support of issuing a 4040 permit to the Tuolumne Utilities District for the Phoenix Lake Preservation and Restoration project.

Friday’s meeting starts at 2pm in the supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora.

Written by BJ Hansen.