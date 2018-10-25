Tuolumne County Supervisors Schedule Special Friday Meeting

Sonora, CA — Planned repairs on Ferretti Road will be discussed by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.
A special meeting on Friday has been called to award a $1,017,535 contract to Ford Construction Company for emergency culvert repairs. A stretch of Ferretti Road was washed out during a storm event last winter, and the county has been trying to get the repairs made as soon as possible.
In addition, the board will vote on sending a letter to the US Army Corps of Engineers in support of issuing a 4040 permit to the Tuolumne Utilities District for the Phoenix Lake Preservation and Restoration project.
Friday’s meeting starts at 2pm in the supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora.