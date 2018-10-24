Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County Extinguished

Update at 1:50 p.m.: A structure fire that broke out around 1:30 p.m. in Jenny Lind within the 7,600 block of Highway 26 between Nicolas Road and Josephine Lane has reportedly been knocked down. CAL Fire reports that all incoming units have been released. No details are available yet as to damage or cause. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours.
Original post at 1:30 p.m.: Jenny Lind, CA — Air and ground fire resources are responding to a report of a structure fire in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County.
CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in a structure on the 7,600 block of Highway 26 between Nichols Road and Josephine Lane. We will bring you more details as they become available.