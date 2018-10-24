TuCare’s Natural Resources Summit With McClintock

Tom McClintock Enlarge

The Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment (TuCARE) is holding a Natural Resources Summit this Friday from 9 AM to Noon in the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

Melinda Fleming, Executive Director of TuCARE, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Congressman Tom McClintock will be the Keynote Speaker at the event.

The Summit is open to the public and admission is free. Natural Resource agencies, organizations and businesses will provide information tables prior to and after the summit for attendees to peruse. Doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Confirmed speakers for the summit, titled “Taming The Beast”, include Barnie Gyant with the US Forest Service Region 5, Steve Brink with the California Forestry Association, Shaun Crook with the California Farm Bureau, Helge Eng and Nick Casci with CALFIRE and Julie von Savoye with Cutler Segerstrom Insurance.

Approximately 300 people attend the summit held almost every year. Topics covered in past years include hot topics such as global warming, environmental extremism and the importance of a strong wood products industry (logging) as it relates to forest health.

TuCARE is a community based non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 1988. Our membership is a cross-section of the community and includes business persons, educators, retirees, and those actively engaged in working on a daily basis with natural resources. TuCARE supports conservation and the multiple-use of natural resources on public lands. Multiple-use policies allow for everyone to benefit. TuCARE seeks stability for resource industries in order to ensure the economic soundness and stability of local communities.

For more information contact, (209) 586-7816 or log on to tucare.com

