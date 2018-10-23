Prescribed Burn Planned For Mi-Wok Ranger District

Mi-Wok Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — You may notice smoke coming from the Stanislaus National Forest starting today.

The Forest Service reports that a total of 350 acres will be ignited as part of the South 108 Underburn in the Mi-Wok Ranger District. The burn is divided into five units, ranging in size from 31 to 120 acres. Portions are scheduled to be ignited as early as today, weather permitting. The number of acres burned each day will vary based on conditions. The burn will be located south of Highway 108 near Forest Service roads 3N90, 2N90 and 3N91.

The goal of the burn is to enhance public and firefighter safety by reducing the build-up of dead and down fuels and to improve the health of the forest.

To view the areas planned for ignition, click here.

