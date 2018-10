Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Standard, CA — Firefighters were dispatched at around six o’clock this morning to a report of smoke coming from the Sierra Pacific Industries Mill on Camage Avenue.

The first responders on scene discovered the smoke was coming from a piece of machinery. No vegetation or structures are considered in danger. Be prepared to notice firefighters and resources in that area this morning.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to¬†news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.