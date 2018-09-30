Quantcast
Update: Fire Burning Near Glencoe

CAL Fire helicopter leaves to go to Glencoe
CAL Fire helicopter leaves to go to Glencoe Photo Icon Enlarge
09/30/2018 2:35 pm PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Update at 2:35pm: Firefighters have successfully put a hose line around the Glencoe Fire in the 14000 block of Highway 26. It remains 2-3 acres in size. There are some spot fires outside the hose line that crews continue to work to fully extinguish. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the afternoon. The CHP is staged along Highway 26 helping to direct traffic. Be prepared for activity.

Original story posted at 2:25pm: Glencoe, CA — There is a vegetation fire burning near the 14000 block of Highway 26 in the Glencoe area of Calaveras County.

It is estimated to be around two to three acres. Air and ground resources are on scene. We’ll pass along additional information as it becomes available.

