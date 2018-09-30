Update: Fire Burning Near Glencoe

CAL Fire helicopter leaves to go to Glencoe Enlarge

Update at 2:35pm: Firefighters have successfully put a hose line around the Glencoe Fire in the 14000 block of Highway 26. It remains 2-3 acres in size. There are some spot fires outside the hose line that crews continue to work to fully extinguish. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the afternoon. The CHP is staged along Highway 26 helping to direct traffic. Be prepared for activity.

Original story posted at 2:25pm: Glencoe, CA — There is a vegetation fire burning near the 14000 block of Highway 26 in the Glencoe area of Calaveras County.

It is estimated to be around two to three acres. Air and ground resources are on scene. We’ll pass along additional information as it becomes available.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.