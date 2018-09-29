Royce Featured Next In Supervisor Series

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Evan Royce will give his opinions about county government on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.
Royce represents District Three which includes the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne areas, as well as mountain communities like Long Barn, Sierra Village and Pinecrest. Since the Donnell Fire was entirely in his district, he will speak about the county’s response, and how he feels large scale fires could be better prevented at the federal level. He’ll also speak about the general plan update, road projects in his district, an increase in home building and development, concerns he has related to people dumping trash unlawfully, why he feels the county should refrain from providing funding to local non-profit organizations like the arts alliance, and his opinions regarding the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority.
This weekend is part three in a five part series focused on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.