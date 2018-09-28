PG&E Meeting With Residents About Tree Removal

Tree Mortality Enlarge

Twain Harte, CA — PG&E has been accelerating its vegetation management program in high risk fire areas like Twain Harte, and it has prompted some questions among local residents.

PG&E will set up what is being referred to as an “Answer Center” this Saturday at 9:30am at Eproson Park along Meadow Drive. Residents can simply drop by and ask any questions to PG&E officials. The company is also looking at the possibility of holding additional events for any residents that cannot attend tomorrow.

Some residents have recently spoken up at Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meetings requesting that the county get involved to ensure that there is better transparency regarding the work being conducted by PG&E. The announcement regarding Saturday’s event was released by the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services.

