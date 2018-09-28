Storm Damage Repairs Will Impact Traffic

Tuolumne County logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Crews will be making repairs to numerous roads in Tuolumne County that were damaged in the winter of 2017.

Tuolumne County has awarded a construction contract to George Reed Inc. The work will consist of structural and pavement repairs. Crews will begin on Bennett Road this coming Monday, October 1st, then move over to Middle Camp Road on Tuesday, October 9, North Sunshine Road on Wednesday October 10 and wrap up on Sunny Circle on Thursday, October 11. The work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 7am-4pm and traffic will be reduced to one lane. Travel with caution in the areas.

