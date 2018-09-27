Flu Shot Drive-Thru

Medical - vaccine Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — With the flu season approaching, Calaveras County Health Officials are trying to make it as easy as possible for people to get their shot.

“Deaths related to flu are tragic reminders that the flu virus needs to be taken very seriously,” according to Calaveras Health Officer Dr. Kelaita, who adds, “A yearly flu shot is the best way to protect against infection and prevent others from coming down with the flu.”

Noting that in California, the flu usually begins to increase in late November or December, Kelaita shares that it takes a couple of weeks after vaccination for the body to respond fully, so getting vaccinated early is the best protection. His office wants to help residents beat the flu by participating in its “Drive-thru Flu Clinic” being held on November 1st from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calaveras County Government Center located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas. Shots will be given to ages six months and older for a $5 fee, which can be waived for those unable to pay. Kelaita recommends wearing loose clothing, as sleeves will need to be rolled up to administer the shot to the upper arm.

This season there are several different kinds of influenza vaccines being offered including a regular and high dose version for persons over 65, according to Kelaita. It is also expected that there will be enough vaccine to meet demand.

Calaveras Health Department provided these tips to stop the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses:

Stay home when you are sick and limit your contact with others

Cover your coughs or sneezes with your sleeve or a disposable tissue

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Flu shots are available at Calaveras County Public Health on Mondays from 3-4:30 p.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Visit our all new Health Section, under the “Health” tab or keyword: health.