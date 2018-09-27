Update: Most Power Restored In Columbia Outage

Columbia power outage Enlarge

Update at 5:30 p.m.: PG&E has pushed back the estimated repair time for the 19 customers in the Columbia area still without power to the ten o’clock hour. For further details on the outage can be viewed below.

Update at 5 p.m.: All but about 19 of the original 430 PG&E customers have had their power restored in the Columbia area. The remaining area without electricity is along Loop Road off Parrotts Ferry Road near Springfield Road. The estimated repair time posted is 6 p.m.

Original post at 3:10 p.m.: Columbia, CA — PG&E is report that 430 customers are without electricity this afternoon in the Columbia area.

Their lights went out just before 3 p.m. in the 22000 block of Sawmill Flat Road near Marcus Lane near Columbia College. School officials tell Clarke Broadcasting that the campus is affected but class are ongoing. Other areas dealing with the outage include a small section of Highway 49 and along Parrotts Ferry Road to Howser Lane and Forest Park Drive.

The company details that a crew is headed to the scene. While PG&E has not confirmed a cause, the CHP has reported a tree into power lines in that area. The estimated repair time posted is 6 p.m. We will bring you additional information as soon as it comes into the news center.

During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment.