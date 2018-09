Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will be repairing a water pipeline this evening on Washington Street.

Travelers through downtown Sonora can expect up to 10 minute traffic delays between 9pm-4am. The work will specifically be between Wyckoff Street and School Street. If possible, you will want to avoid the area. There will be TUD officials providing traffic control near the work site.

Written by BJ Hansen.

