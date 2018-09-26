Bridge Work Will Create Big Traffic Delays

Bridge At Big Creek on Ferretti Road View Slideshow

Groveland, CA — Delays are anticipated due to work on Ferretti Road at the Big Creek Bridge.

Beginning tomorrow (September 27), and continuing through October 5, there will be at least 20-minute traffic delays between 7am-7pm at the bridge. Specifically on October 2, there will be one-hour closures between 9-11am and 2-4pm. You will want to avoid the area if possible. The overall work is anticipated to be done by October 31, but traffic impacts should be minimal after October 5. It is one of 11 bridge projects being carried out in Tuolumne County by the company American Civil Constructors West Coast, LLC.

