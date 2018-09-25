Juvenile Hit Crossing Street Near Calaveras School

CHP San Andreas Unit logo Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA — The CHP reports that an 11-year-old boy received minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in front of Toyon Middle School.

Officer Toby Butzler reports that the student was standing on the edge of Double Springs Road and started to cross the street. However, Officer Butzler says he failed to look both ways and was hit by an oncoming Chevrolet Cruze driven by Frances Barron of Valley Springs. Officer Butzler says Barron, who was traveling around 10 mph, jumped on the brakes but could not stop in time, and the vehicle struck the boy. While a scary situation, thankfully he only sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center for treatment. The accident was in front of the school but not in a crosswalk. It occurred at 3:07pm.

