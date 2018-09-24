Arrest For Assault With Vehicle

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident happened yesterday morning on Sapphire Ridge Road near Tuttletown. The sheriff’s office reports that 43-year-old Jennifer Kostlivy attempted to hit her ex-husband with a wood board, and then proceeded to slam her vehicle into his, as well as his girlfriend’s. Kostlivy had already fled the scene by the time law enforcement arrived at the home, but she was located by CHP officers on the nearby Archie Stevenot Bridge after colliding with a guard rail.
She was booked into Tuolumne County Jail.