Sonora PD Investigating Pair Of Vehicle Break-Ins

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents over the weekend in which vehicles had windows smashed out and were burglarized.

The first incident was reported around 8am on Sunday in front of the Kountry Kids preschool on South Shepherd Street. The owner of a Toyota SUV came outside and noticed that someone had smashed out the window sometime overnight and rummaged through the vehicle.

Later in the day, around 3:15pm, a victim hiking the popular Dragoon Gulch Trail returned to find that his Honda SUV had the window smashed and a thief had stolen his wife’s purse and a Kindle tablet. The victim had been parked in the designated parking area for the trail, along Alpine Lane, for about an hour and 15 minutes.

Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel says it is unclear at this time if the two incidents are connected. Both vehicles were locked and it appeared there were efforts made to keep valuables out of view of potential thieves. Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Sonora PD at 209-532-8141.

