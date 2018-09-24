High Interest In TUD General Manager Position

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board will meet in closed session over two days this week to hear from top candidates being considered for the General Manager position.

The district hired Wendy Brown Creative Partners to help with the recruitment process. The application period opened on July 25 and closed on August 21st. TUD Human Resources Manager Abby Parcon reports that 41 candidates applied for the position and during recent closed session meetings the board of directors narrowed it down to six finalists. Those individuals will be interviewed on Thursday during a closed session meeting that begins at 8am at the district’s office. A couple of finalists may be invited back for a second interview on the following day, Friday. The closed session meeting that day will begin at 9am. If the board identifies a desired top candidate the district will then conduct background and reference checks, with the hope of making a final selection/hiring by the end of October. It was a nationwide search for the next GM, but Parcon indicates that most of the finalists are from California.

Outgoing GM Tom Haglund retired on June 15 and Dave Andres has been serving as the district’s interim leader.

