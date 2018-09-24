Crews Gain Containment On Oak Fire

Ahwahnee, CA — A 390 acre vegetation fire burning in Madera County is now 35-percent contained.

The Oak Fire ignited on Saturday near the area of Lonesome Oak and Bissett Station Road in the community of Ahwahnee. There are still mandatory evacuation orders in place for the community of Cedarbrook, Timberloft and Lone Sequoia Campground. An evacuation center is open at the Oakhurst Community Center. A heavy amount of resources will be on scene again today.

In other fire activity from over the weekend, crews responded to a structure fire on Saturday afternoon at Sixth Avenue near the 8th Avenue intersection in Jamestown. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first on scene and found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. The deputies quickly grabbed hoses and started to help extinguish the blaze. All of the occupants were safe and no evacuations were needed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.