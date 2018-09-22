State Jobless Rate Steady, Mother Lode’s Dips

Sacramento, CA — California’s unemployment rate held steady at a record low while the Mother Lode saw a slight dip in numbers.

The state’s jobless rate remained at 4.2 percent in August, which is a record low level for the fifth consecutive month in a series dating back to 1976, according to the state Employment Development Department. Today it released the numbers for the month of August. The department says California adds 44,800 nonfarm payroll jobs in August, for a total gain of more than 3 million jobs since economic expansion began in February 2010.

In Tuolumne County the rate dropped to 4.2 percent in August, compared to 4.4 percent in July. Calaveras County’s rate fell to 3.8 percent last month, compared to 3.9 percent the previous month.

Statewide educational and health services led sectors with a gain of 18,700 jobs, followed by professional and business services (up 7,700) and government (up 6,100). Manufacturing had the largest decrease over the month, down 800 jobs, followed by mining and logging, down 100 jobs.

Imperial County had the highest unemployment rate at 20.3 percent, while San Francisco and Marin counties tied for the lowest rate at 2.4 percent. The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9 percent.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.