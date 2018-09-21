Update: Water Issues In Upper Crystal Falls Resolved

Update at 2:25 p.m.: TUD Spokesperson Lisa Westbrook reports that the water main pipeline on Lazy Z Lane in Crystal Falls has been repaired. Customers water will slowly return in the next hour or so, according to Westbrook. She adds that the repair forced the water to be turned off at the main pipeline, which could produce air in customers pipes and in turn discolored water. Westbrook recommends, “They [customers] run water from an outside hose bib to clear any sediment that may have been left in the pipeline.”

Original post at 11:25 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District crews are repairing a water line break that is impacting many customers.

The problem was reported to TUD at about 9am in the area of Upper Crystal Falls. TUD Spokesperson Lisa Westbrook reports that the area impacted includes Middle Camp Road, Kewin Mill Road, Phoenix Lake Road and other surrounding areas. As many as 500 customers could experience little to no water pressure over the coming hours. At minimum, the work will take until around 3pm to complete.

