High School Football Approaches Mid-Season

Summerville High Football Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats have a bye week and Summerville High is at home this evening.

The Wildcats, coming off the first win of the season last week against West High School of Tracy, will rest up and prepare to face Bret Harte High School next Friday.

Summerville High School (1-3) will host Fremont High School of Oakland (0-4). The game starts at 7pm and you can hear it live on 93.5 KKBN. Sonora and Summerville football is also streamed live on myMotherLode.com.

Bret Harte High School (1-3) travels to Linden (2-2) and Calaveras High (1-3) will host Stellar Prep of Oakland (1-3).

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. The Sonora Wildcats games air live on STAR 92.7 hear the play-by-play from Mark Ferreira and color commentary from Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Brandon Steele and Mike Woicicki as your hosts for all the action. For the Live Streaming Broadcast, and information about the season view the High School Sports Page here.