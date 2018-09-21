High School Football Approaches Mid-Season

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats have a bye week and Summerville High is at home this evening.
The Wildcats, coming off the first win of the season last week against West High School of Tracy, will rest up and prepare to face Bret Harte High School next Friday.
Summerville High School (1-3) will host Fremont High School of Oakland (0-4). The game starts at 7pm and you can hear it live on 93.5 KKBN. Sonora and Summerville football is also streamed live on myMotherLode.com.
Bret Harte High School (1-3) travels to Linden (2-2) and Calaveras High (1-3) will host Stellar Prep of Oakland (1-3).