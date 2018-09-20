Chase Led To Short Standoff In Crystal Falls

Chrystal Falls suspect arrested Enlarge

Crystal Falls, CA — A scare for Crystal Falls residents tonight as a suspect was chased to a home and surrounded by law enforcement.

The CHP was pursuing a suspect on a motorcycle around 6 p.m. when he reportedly bailed from the bike and took off running. There were some tense moments as neighbors reported to dispatch that they saw a suspect running through back yards and hiding by a shed. Eventually, officers spotted the man running into a home in the 22100 block of Crystal Falls Drive.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene for back up. Patrol vehicles were lined up in front of the home. Spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson tells Clarke Broadcasting, “Sheriff’s deputies assisted in surrounding a home the man was seen running into. After several announcements were made the man exited and was placed under arrest.”

The suspects name has been released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

