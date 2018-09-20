Update: Crash Blocking Lane On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 3:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that O’Byrnes Ferry Road is now open to traffic after a solo-vehicle crash. Initially, it was reported as a two-vehicle wreck. but CHP spokesperson Faustino Pulido updates that it was just a Ford F350 Dually pickup truck involved in the collision with two people inside. Both had to be freed from the vehicle. The wreckage was blocking the northbound lane for about 45 minutes as officers directed traffic while tow crews cleared the wreckage.

Update at 3:25 p.m.: Both victims have been freed from the crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road near the Sierra Conservation Center. CHP officers are directing one-way traffic as the northbound lane is blocked by the wreckage that tow crew are working to remove. Further details on two-vehicle crash below.

Original post at 2:50 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — A two-vehicle crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road about a mile north of Highway 108 near the Sierra Conservation Center in the Jamestown area is slowing traffic.

The CHP reports that two pickup trucks collided and two people were pinned in the vehicle. One has been freed but emergency crews are working to rescue the other person. Wreckage is blocking the northbound lane of the roadway and officers are directing traffic. An ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no word on injuries at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

