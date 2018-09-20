Update: Vehicle Hits Utility Pole In South Tuolumne County

CHP Sonora Unit logo Enlarge

Update at 10am: The CHP is investigating who was responsible for the crash this morning on Merrell Road near Highway 108. Officer Faustino Pulido reports that the overturned vehicle was abandoned when first responders arrived on scene during the six o’clock hour. AT&T continues to make repairs to the pole that was damaged in the crash.

Update at 9am: Merrell Road is being closed in both directions so that AT&T can replace the damaged pole. You will need to avoid the area.

Update at 7:55am: PG&E responded to the scene and relayed to the CHP that the damaged pole belongs to AT&T.

AT&T officials will now also be responding to the area.

Original story at 7:40am: Groveland, CA — Be prepared for activity this morning if you are traveling near the intersection of Merrell Road and Highway 120.

The CHP reports that a vehicle overturned after hitting a power pole. No injuries have been reported and the vehicle remains on its roof. PG&E is responding to the scene to assess the damage to the pole. To this point, there are no reported power outages. Travel with caution in the area. A tow truck is responding.

