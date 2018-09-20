Lightning Sparked Fires Burning In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — There are three lightning caused fires in Yosemite National Park, but only one is of any current notable concern to park officials.

The Rancheria Fire is 18 acres and burning along the north end of Rancheria Mountain in Yosemite’s Wilderness. The fire is creeping through many dead and downed trees. Yosemite fire officials are currently in the early planning stage regarding how to potentially slow the fire, and a crew will soon head in to further conduct a detailed assessment. Thankfully there are some natural barriers including very green vegetation, rock out croppings and changes in vegetation. There has been some smoke accumulation through the Tuolumne River canyon. Officials are analyzing the spread potential and potential impacts to trails in the area.

A fire that is simply being monitored at this time is the Indian Fire near the Porcupine Campground in Yosemite’s Wilderness. It is 10 acres and has been moving downhill in a very isolated area. It is surrounded by many natural barriers. Yosemite reports that it is being monitored daily and there is easy access to the area off Tioga Road. Smoke has been visible near Porcupine Campground and above Yosemite Creek.

There is also a nearly three acre fire in the Unicorn Peak area of Yosemite’s Wilderness. It is burning at 9,500 ft. in elevation and smoke has been visible from Tuolumne Meadows. There is occasional patrol of the area as the fire has had very minimal spread.

