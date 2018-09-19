Patch Paving Slowing Travel Through Sonora This Week

TUD paving cone zone Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Motorists through the Tuolumne County seat this week may want to plan a few minutes of extra time while crews focus on paving repairs on various streets.

Tuolumne Utility District (TUD) officials say the work is being done by GT Construction, Inc. throughout Sonora’s city limits today through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Due to the nature of the work, there is no set list or timeframe for particular cone zones, so drivers should anticipate as they approach a work area and traffic controls to use extra caution and anticipate waits of up to ten minutes.

