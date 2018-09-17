Calaveras Public Works Signals Emergency Closure On Burson Road

Burson Road Emergency Culvert Repair Detour Map Sept 17 2018 Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Part of a well-used Valley Springs road will close for a full day later this week for an emergency replacement of a failed culvert.

According to Calaveras County Public Works officials, a hard closure of a section along Burson Road will happen this Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The culvert area is located on Burson Road, east of Warren Road from which the hard closure will extend to just below Olive Orchard Road.

By clicking into the image box, motorists will be able to see that the alternate travel path around the work zone involves the use of Southworth, Adams and Warren roads. Officials ask that drivers please observe the posted detour signs and to call the Public Works Office at 209 754-6401 with any related questions.