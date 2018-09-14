Major Injuries In Three Vehicle Tuolumne Road Crash

Tuolumne, CA — The CHP has been on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road near Morris Road this evening.
CAL Fire responded as well and indicates that at least one person was initially pinned inside a vehicle as a result of the crash. The crash occurred just after 8pm and traffic was slow going for an extended period. The CHP notes that the roadway was completely cleared by 9:35pm. No additional information has been immediately released.
It has been a very busy evening for traffic related incidents. The CHP also responded to a small car fire on Highway 108 near Old Mono Road at 8:38pm, and an ambulance was dispatched to a rollover vehicle accident at 8:50pm in the 12000 block of Big Hill Road.