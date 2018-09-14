Major Injuries In Three Vehicle Tuolumne Road Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — The CHP has been on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road near Morris Road this evening.

CAL Fire responded as well and indicates that at least one person was initially pinned inside a vehicle as a result of the crash. The crash occurred just after 8pm and traffic was slow going for an extended period. The CHP notes that the roadway was completely cleared by 9:35pm. No additional information has been immediately released.

It has been a very busy evening for traffic related incidents. The CHP also responded to a small car fire on Highway 108 near Old Mono Road at 8:38pm, and an ambulance was dispatched to a rollover vehicle accident at 8:50pm in the 12000 block of Big Hill Road.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic