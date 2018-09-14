Motorist Delays Monday In Mother Lode

TUD Paving Work Enlarge

Sonora, CA: Travelers will face up to ten minute slowdowns in Jamestown the beginning of next week as crews repair a stretch of roadway.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has directed GT Construction Incorporated to do patch paving along Main Street, off Highway 108, on Monday, September 17; from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic controls will be in place creating 5 to 10 minute traffic delays during those work hours.

TUD encourages drivers to use an alternate route if possible. The utility asks motorists to obey flaggers and use caution around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

