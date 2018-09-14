Quantcast
Motorist Delays Monday In Mother Lode

TUD Paving Work
TUD Paving Work Photo Icon Enlarge
09/14/2018 1:33 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA: Travelers will face up to ten minute slowdowns in Jamestown the beginning of next week as crews repair a stretch of roadway.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has directed GT Construction Incorporated to do patch paving along Main Street, off Highway 108, on Monday, September 17; from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic controls will be in place creating 5 to 10 minute traffic delays during those work hours.

TUD encourages drivers to use an alternate route if possible. The utility asks motorists to obey flaggers and use caution around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

