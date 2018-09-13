Update: Vegetation Fire In Sonora Contained

Stockton fire near HWY 108 in Sonora View Slideshow

Update at 8:10 p.m.: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson shared new details regarding the blaze on Stockton Road. She relays that a deputy spotted the smoke in the sky while driving on Stockton Road and called it in, but he did not stop there. Sgt. Benson says he actually got out of his patrol car and searched out the flames. When he found them he sprung into action by using his hands to dig a containment line in front of the flames. Further details on the fire area below.

Update at 6:40 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the fire has been contained at one acre. She adds that crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next several hours while investigators survey the area to try to determine a cause. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson tells us that deputies did evacuate a homeless camp site in the area. Further details on the blaze are below.

Original post at 6:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire in the Sonora area.

CAL Fire reports that the flames are in the vicinity of Stockton Road between Mill Villa Court and the west side of Highway 108. The fire is about an acre in size, but burning at a slow rate of spread and in heavy timber. There is no word on whether any homes are threatened. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

