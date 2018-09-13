Quantcast
help information
Clear
76.1 ° F
Full Weather

Update: HWY 49 Reopened After Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo
CHP Sonora Unit logo Photo Icon Enlarge
09/13/2018 12:45 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 12:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage and debris has been cleared and traffic is moving freely in once again along Highway 49 in Sonora. There remains no information on injuries at this time. Further details on the accident are below.

Original Post at 12:30 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Sonora area.

The CHP reports that the wreckage is blocking both lanes of Highway 49 near the O’Hara Drive intersection, between Parrotts Ferry Road and Columbia Way. Traffic is getting backed up as officers are turning motorists around in both directions. So motorists will want to slow down and use caution. An ambulance has been called to the scene but there are no details on any injuries at this time. We will keep you updated as more information comes into the news center.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Highway 49 near O'Hara Drive, Sonora

loading map - please wait...

Highway 49 near O\'Hara Drive, Sonora 37.998477, -120.383681 (Directions)
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.