Update: HWY 49 Reopened After Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo Enlarge

Update at 12:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage and debris has been cleared and traffic is moving freely in once again along Highway 49 in Sonora. There remains no information on injuries at this time. Further details on the accident are below.

Original Post at 12:30 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Sonora area.

The CHP reports that the wreckage is blocking both lanes of Highway 49 near the O’Hara Drive intersection, between Parrotts Ferry Road and Columbia Way. Traffic is getting backed up as officers are turning motorists around in both directions. So motorists will want to slow down and use caution. An ambulance has been called to the scene but there are no details on any injuries at this time. We will keep you updated as more information comes into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic