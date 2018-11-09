Pipeline Maintenance Brings Continued Traffic Delays

Sonora, CA — Drivers may want to give themselves extra time for their morning commute due to pipeline repairs along a downtown Sonora street.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) reports that crews on Wednesday, September 12th will continue doing sewer pipeline maintenance and video inspections on Lyons Street. Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Lyons Bald Mountain Road to Hope Lane.

Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays in the cone zone or travelers might want to consider taking an alternative route. TUD ask drivers to obey the traffic control signs and use caution in the area.

