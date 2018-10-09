Red Flag Warning For Stanislaus National Forest

Forest fire Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect from 1 PM Tuesday to 11 PM Wednesday.

A late summer season trough will bring gusty winds to Northern California, especially over the higher terrain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Relative humidity will remain low ahead of the trough, but increase late Wednesday with increased on-shore flow.

West to southwest wind gusts will range between twenty-five to thirty-five mph.

Afternoon minimum humidities of ten to twenty percent are expected, with overnight humidity recoveries as low as thirty to forty percent.

The highest threat will be in the vicinity of the Donnell Fire and the exposed ridges.

Potential impacts include increased fire starts and rapid fire spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

