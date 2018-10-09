Good Progress Made Fighting Boot Fire

Fighting the Boot Fire in Mono Couny Enlarge

Mono County, CA — The Boot Fire near the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 108 Sonora Pass is now 52-percent contained and 6,921 acres.

Highways 108 and 395 are back open after being closed for a few days. The Mono County Sheriff’s Office has also lifted evacuation orders for Fales Hot Springs, Devil’s Gate Pass and Swauger Creek. Leavitt Meadows Campground, Leavitt Meadows Pack Station and the Sonora Bridge Campground are open, but the Shingle Mill, Chris Flat and Bootleg campgrounds are closed. The Marines that were evacuated from the Mountain Warfare Training Center will return to base today.

There are nearly 600 firefighters assigned to the incident, eight helicopters and 38 engines.