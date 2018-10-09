Sonora Man On Bike Killed In Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A 69-year-old Sonora man was killed on Saturday evening while riding his electric bicycle on Highway 49 near Old Sonora Columbia Road.

The CHP reports the unidentified man was riding his bike southbound on Highway 49 along the right roadway edge, without a helmet, and turned left towards Old Columbia Road. He was hit from behind by a 2006 Buick driven by 44-year-old Shawn Williams of Sonora. The CHP reports that Williams took evasive action when he saw the bike turn in front of him, but he was not able to avoid a collision. The victim was ejected from the bike and he was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving first responders. Highway 49 was closed for about an hour. Click here to view the earlier story.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic