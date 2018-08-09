Update: Vegetation Fire In Tuolumne County Acreage Hike

Highway 108 from Rawhide Mobile Home Park Enlarge

Update at 2:30 p.m.: The fire has jumped to 110 acres. CAL Fire reports that four structures are threatened and more resources are being called to the scene. Pictures in the image box show the large plume of smoke in the area.

A special thanks to our community partner Marty Miles for sending in picture.

Update at 2:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports the fire is now ten acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread burning in grass along Highway 108. A large plume of smoke can be seen in the area.

Original post at 2 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire along highway 108 in Tuolumne County, between Knights Ferry and Keystone.

The flames broke out near the eastbound lane on the south side of the highway in the area of Tulloch Dam Road. CAL Fire reports the flames are burning in grass at a moderate rate of spread and the fire’s size is estimated at an acre. Traffic is moving slowly as there is plenty of fire crews and equipment in the area, We’ll keep you posted as more details come into the news center.

